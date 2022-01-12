Another college football season has gone by, and if you went around to 15 games in 15 stadiums from September to January and looked, you could spot the madder, goose-bumpier, nuttier elements that sustain the nation’s weirdest sport. They’re the salvations set against all the worries about change and peril and money-money-money. They’re the reminder that we still might cling to all the earthier matters even amid the lopsidedness of the sport toward the Southeast or the committee-room stalemates over playoff expansion, so reminiscent of every other conversation of every other proposal for change dating from last century and involving all the usual fiefdoms.