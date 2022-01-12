The 49ers were the most successful team of the 1980s, but the Cowboys served notice that a new NFC power had emerged. After a steady climb from a 1-15 record in 1989, the first season for Johnson and Aikman, Dallas took down an organization that had won four of the previous 11 Super Bowls. In wet and muddy conditions at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park, the Cowboys took advantage of four turnovers while committing none and getting stellar games from Aikman and Smith. “To be on the cusp, against a great team on their field, and then break through, was unbelievable,” Dallas’s Daryl Johnston would say years later. “That was the best game that group played.”