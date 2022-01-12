Rams starting safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their other starter, Taylor Rapp, is in the concussion protocol, and backups Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess are relatively inexperienced. That won’t be an issue for Weddle.
A second-round pick in the 2007 draft, Weddle played 13 seasons in the NFL and made six Pro Bowls. His first nine seasons were spent with the San Diego Chargers before a three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. His last season was spent with the Rams and appeared to be a career-capper for the native of Southern California’s Inland Empire.
Weddle, who had the second-most tackles for the Rams in that 2019 season, posted a tweet announcing his retirement that was still pinned to the top of his account as of Wednesday evening. Canter said that he was very surprised when Weddle revealed that not only had the Rams reached out to him but that the ex-safety was interested in taking them up on their offer.
“Every time I’ve talked to him since [shortly after retirement], it’s never even been discussed,” Canter said in a phone interview Wednesday of Weddle’s possible return. He said his client had not been pursuing anything and was “extremely comfortable financially, personally, socially, family-wise in retirement.”
Canter added that he didn’t think Weddle would have come out of retirement for any other team, though he is a good friend of Rapp’s and is also close with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. It was Morris who contacted Weddle on Tuesday, said Canter, and once they “got his wife to sign on,” Weddle was ready to suit up for a playoff run that he hopes will result in his first Super Bowl victory.
First, the two-time all-pro has to prove worthy of promotion to the Rams’ active roster. Canter said he heard that Weddle, who was one of four defensive backs the team signed this week, “looked awesome” on Wednesday, but added that the next couple of days could be important in terms of how Weddle’s body might respond after two years off the field.
“He must be living a lot healthier lifestyle than I was after I retired,” Arizona Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team will meet the Rams Monday night in a first-round matchup, said of Weddle on Wednesday. “He was a fantastic player a couple of years ago. All-pro, Pro Bowl, one of the smartest defensive players that anybody ever speaks about. If anybody can do it, there’s no doubt he can.”