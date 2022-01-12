“Covid Zero,” the Australian government called its coronavirus strategy. “Fortress Australia,” Australians, who live for the out of doors, nicknamed their suddenly sheltered country.
But for the better part of two years, it worked. In the southeastern state of Victoria, for example, where a million more people live in the city of Melbourne than in Los Angeles, 86 consecutive days went by without an infection — not a single one — being recorded, let alone a hospitalization or death.
That may explain why Australia was slow to jump in the vaccination parade. But once it did, it did so mostly without consternation. It recently reported that 92 percent of its citizens eligible for vaccination had received it. That’s one of the highest rates in the world.
So the federal government decreed, as it gradually opened its gates again to the rest of the world, that any visitors would have to be similarly protected against the virus or qualify for one of its exemptions.
Sports, being sports, often act like rules and ethics are for others. Ironic, given that games are governed by all manner of rules that its competitors not only accept and abide by but cry foul about when opponents do not. Against that backdrop, I’m not surprised that the world’s greatest tennis player, Novak Djokovic from Serbia — who has objected to the medical science of vaccines and, in the midst of the covid wildfire two summers ago facilitated a party like it was 1999, no mask or social distancing or testing — received an exemption to play in the Australian Open this month. Somehow.
It’s a convoluted story stoked in chaos. The tournament, held in Melbourne, decided, for whatever reason, to allow some competitors in this year’s tournament to be exempted from the government’s vaccination rules for visitors. The tournament reviewed 26 blind applications for exemptions and approved only a few, of which Djokovic’s was one.
But upon the top-ranked player’s arrival at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the government detained him for questioning. It questioned his vaccination status. It denied his visa.
“Rules are rules,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared. “Entry with a visa requires double vaccination, or a medical exemption. I am advised that such an exemption was not in place, and as a result he is subject to the same rule as anyone else.”
Except, Djokovic wasn’t.
Djokovic has not revealed his vaccination status, but if he was vaccinated, his admission to the Australian Open wouldn’t be an international story. Only whether he could win his 21st Grand Slam title would be.
Instead, we were treated to Djokovic and his lawyers arguing another more recent infection absolved him of needing a vaccination to enter Australia. So a judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa — all amid protests in the streets in favor of Djokovic’s admission and against government regulations.
On Tuesday, the government appeared to be seeking a way to save face by investigating whether Djokovic lied on his entry form. And all of this came upon an uptick in virus cases in Victoria that has prompted new isolation orders.
The damage, of course, is already done. Not to Djokovic, but to governments trying to corral and manage this public health catastrophe. Another athlete — such as the NFL’s Aaron Rodgers and the NBA’s Kyrie Irving — was all but martyred as a symbol of the anti-vaccine movement even though the vast majority of the other athletes in his sport are vaccinated. Again, too much oxygen was given to too few in this public concern around protecting against a pandemic — something that the vast majority of people in Australia, just as here, have decided is worth doing.
This wasn’t a miraculous outcome any more than was the Brooklyn Nets’ reversal on allowing its anti-vaccine star, Irving, to play part-time basketball because his lack of a vaccine prohibits him from playing in New York. The Djokovic verdict seems born out of as much desperation as the Irving decision. After all, it guaranteed that the defending Australian Open champion, chasing the Grand Slam record, would play in Australia. For injury reasons, Roger Federer and Serena Williams said they wouldn’t make the trip to Melbourne. And Naomi Osaka’s status remains unclear.
So assuring Djokovic would play was a boon to the flagship event in Melbourne, if not the tennis tour overall, just as Irving playing part-time basketball was good for a struggling Nets team, for the NBA and for broadcasters who make money showing their games.
It’s too bad Australia didn’t stick to its rules and Victoria didn’t follow suit, given the success both realized from being sticklers to safeguards for much of the past two years. Those regulations should extend to everyone, athletes and those around them included.
Canada didn’t back down during the height of the first wave of the pandemic. It refused to let the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and their opponents travel back and forth across the border, in violation of its pandemic precautions, just to play basketball. So when the league returned to play in 2020, the Raptors were forced to find a U.S. home away from home. They settled in Tampa.
And when the NHL season resumed in 2020 after a pandemic shutdown, it did so only in two Canadian bubbles, in Edmonton and Toronto, because Canada wouldn’t allow its seven Canadian-based teams — or the U.S.-based ones — to crisscross the border for games.
Sports get enough concessions. They didn’t deserve this one.