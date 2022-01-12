The damage, of course, is already done. Not to Djokovic, but to governments trying to corral and manage this public health catastrophe. Another athlete — such as the NFL’s Aaron Rodgers and the NBA’s Kyrie Irving — was all but martyred as a symbol of the anti-vaccine movement even though the vast majority of the other athletes in his sport are vaccinated. Again, too much oxygen was given to too few in this public concern around protecting against a pandemic — something that the vast majority of people in Australia, just as here, have decided is worth doing.