The Hoyas (6-6, 0-1) had four games postponed from Dec. 22 to Jan. 4 because of covid issues. The Big East adjusted its policies last month for games when the coronavirus leaves a program with fewer than seven players available. The amended policy allows for the games to be rescheduled, if possible, but counted as a no contest if not.
Ewing was hospitalized with covid-19 in the spring of 2020 and announced it on his Twitter page. The Hall of Famer has not tweeted since Dec. 8.
Ewing last addressed the media following a 92-64 loss to Marquette on Friday. He was particularly frustrated with the loss, cut his news conference short and walked out of the room.
Orr joined the program as an assistant after Ewing took over in 2017. The former coach at Seton Hall from 2001-06, Orr was named Big East coach of the year in 2003. He has also been the coach at Siena (2000-01) and Bowling Green (2007-14).
The Hoyas play at St. John’s on Sunday, at Providence on Jan. 20 and against Villanova on Jan. 22.