The method used to rank players below is a simplified version of our projection system featured during the regular season. The rankings are adjusted for projected games played in the postseason, strength of schedule and positional scarcity for a six-team point-per-reception (PPR) league using the following starting lineup: one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flex player (RB/WR/TE), one defense, a kicker and five bench players. (Some leagues opt for weekly supplemental picks rather than a bench.) All players were considered to be fully healthy at the start of the playoffs, so be sure to monitor the news for any changes on that front. Here are the rankings, starting with the top three players at each position.