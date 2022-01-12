Rodman, a 19-year-old forward, will join six Washington Spirit teammates at a 10-day, 25-player training camp in Austin, starting Jan. 19. No matches are scheduled, but the call-up positions her for possible selection to the SheBelieves Cup roster next month, the first competition in the buildup to World Cup and Olympic qualifying this summer.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski is aiming to retool a frontline that has featured largely the same players for years: Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Alex Morgan, Christen Press and Carli Lloyd. Their average age last fall was 34.6. None were chosen for this camp, though all except Lloyd, who retired last year, remain in the mix.
Rodman will be the youngest player in Austin and the only one who hasn’t attended a prior camp.
She had turned down an invitation to a two-match tour in Australia in November, a trip that came days after playing a pivotal role in the Spirit’s 2-1 victory over the Chicago Red Stars in the NWSL final in Louisville.
With her speed and unpredictability, Rodman created constant danger in the attack and, in extra time, served a long cross to Kelley O’Hara for the winning header.
Rodman finished the season with seven goals and a league-high seven assists in 25 matches.
Among NWSL teams, the Spirit will have the largest representation at U.S. camp. Others selected were forward Ashley Hatch; midfielders Andi Sullivan and Ashley Hatch; defenders O’Hara and Emily Sonnett; and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury (nee Bledsoe).
The squad includes a mix of veterans and young players, including the top two picks in the NWSL draft last month: San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma and Racing Louisville midfielder Jaelin Howell.
Rodman, Kingsbury and Girma are the only call-ups who have yet to appear in a U.S. match.
The camp marks the return of veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, the 2019 World Cup standout who had been sidelined since the Olympics in August with a knee injury.
“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a national team environment,” Andonovski said in a written statement. “We understand that some of the players are coming off a break, so we’ll keep that in mind as we hit the ground running in 2022 for what will be a very important year for these players and our team.”
U.S. roster
Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Tierna Davidson (Chicago), Imani Dorsey (Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington), Emily Sonnett (Washington).
Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Jaelin Howell (Louisville), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington), Andi Sullivan (Washington).
Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington), Mallory Pugh (Chicago), Margaret Purce (Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington), Sophia Smith (Portland), Lynn Williams (Kansas City).
