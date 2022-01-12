“When he sees it and he trusts it and he goes, he’s special,” veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb said.
But mixed among Davis’ occasional highlight-reel plays were rookie struggles, leading to him playing a part-time role throughout the season and not meeting the expectations often placed on a first-round pick. In some ways, it epitomized the team’s struggles overall. Some of their younger players needed more time to develop. Some of their newer veterans struggled with communication issues, and overall their biggest offseason acquisitions failed to make a significant impact. And throughout the season, the smallest details snowballed into bigger problems.
“A lot of it was building a relationship with him, me and him learning how to communicate in terms of he understands why I’m telling him something or what it means to him when I tell him something, and vice versa,” Holcomb said of Davis.
After experiencing some success in Year 1 under Coach Ron Rivera, including a division championship and playoff appearance despite a 7-9 record, Washington’s second season of its rebuild disappointed. The team finished with a 7-10 record, leaving it short of preseason expectations and with more uncertainty about its future.
“I just think this offseason, a lot of guys, we need to go back and we need to be very self-critical,” Holcomb said. “Every single person in this organization can easily go back and say, ‘Hey, what could I have done better?’ … I think if we can do that, I think we’ll be able to turn this around next year.”
So what went wrong? Four areas stood out most significantly among the team’s myriad issues.
Unmet expectations by the defensive line
In 2020, Washington’s defense jumped from one of the worst in the league in many statistical categories to one of the league’s best, largely because of its vaunted line. After drafting Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick, Washington’s front four was composed of all first-round picks — and the talent was often stifling for opponents.
But during its second year together, as it faced a tougher slate of opposing quarterbacks, Washington’s defensive line appeared out of sync, and it showed in critical areas. In its first eight games — when Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Young all started — the defense held its own against the run, but ranked as the league’s worst on third downs (56.5 percent conversion rate) in that span.
“Everybody’s expectations across the board — players, mine, coaches, fans, everybody — was probably a little bit out of whack,” Rivera said Tuesday. “I think one of the biggest things that we tried to do was we tried to show what we were capable of and who we are instead of trying to just go out and play football the way we were supposed to. … There were some things that we were doing when we weren’t supposed to do, we were popping gaps when we were trying to make plays instead of staying home. Just knowing the play doesn’t care who makes it.”
Rivera has pointed to the team’s four-game winning streak, when its third down defense improved significantly to 30.8 percent, as a time when the line played in sync. But the group was without Sweat (broken jaw) and Young (season-ending knee injury) for almost all of that span, and faced other challenges because of their absences.
“I don’t think we’re as sharp as we were,” Allen said late in the season. “I think teams have been scheming us really well. I think teams have been taking advantage of just schematic things we’ve done. So I think as players are to blame, coaches are to blame and I think everyone is at fault for what’s been going on. I don’t think there’s one person or one aspect to blame.”
Perhaps more concerning were moments that raised questions about the group’s leadership. Rivera has stressed, without mandating, that players should attend voluntary OTAs to help build continuity early in the offseason. Young and Sweat were among the few notable absentees last spring.
But the most public incident came in Week 16, when Allen, the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year selection, fought with Payne on the sideline during the team’s blowout loss in Dallas. The two claimed it was a “brotherly disagreement,” but it revived talk of maturity and whether the defensive line — a group viewed as the strength of the team — has the chemistry and team-first mentality to play efficiently together.
“At the end of the day, we’re professionals and we get paid to play football,” Allen said the following week. “So regardless of the personal feelings, we have a job we have to do.”
Inconsistent quarterback play
Washington didn’t solve its longtime problem when it signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal in March. But the belief was he would provide some stability to an offense that cycled through four starters the previous season. His injury in the first half of the season opener created an opportunity for Taylor Heinicke, who surprised many with his play and resilience, but lacked the consistency needed at the position. He finished the season ranked 19th in completion percentage (65 percent), 21st in yards per attempt (6.92) and 27th in EPA per dropback (-0.08) among qualified quarterbacks.
“You’ve got to have a guy that can pull the trigger and make good decisions, manage the game, and then have the ability to make plays when you need them to be made,” Rivera said late in Washington’s season. “You look at the teams that have won the Super Bowl, a lot of them involve a guy named Tom Brady. They point to a guy that really can control things and manage things and do things that need to be done.”
It’s impossible to know if Fitzpatrick would have led Washington to more success, and Heinicke impressed with his mobility and his big plays that often kept Washington in games late. He played fearless, a trait Rivera has said he looks for in quarterbacks. But he toed the line between aggressive and reckless, and at times his errant throws and missed reads proved costly.
“Quarterback is the most important position on the field,” general manager Martin Mayhew said Tuesday. “He is gonna elevate the other players around him, and having a good quarterback helps your defense as well. So, that’s gonna be a key decision. It’s something we’ve been talking about for months now and we will get it done.”
A slew of injuries and a coronavirus outbreak
Fitzpatrick was the first major piece of the puzzle lost to injury, but he was one of several starters to miss significant time due to injury throughout the year. By the end of the season, Washington had six starters on injured reserve, two other key backups out with injuries and still was without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, one of its top free agent signings.
In December, as Washington began a five-week stretch of divisional games to determine its playoff chances, the team was struck with an outbreak of the coronavirus that led to more than 20 players going on the team’s covid list and eventually forced the postponement of its game against the Eagles. When the two teams played on a Tuesday night, Washington started Garrett Gilbert at quarterback — only four days after signing him off the New England Patriots’ practice squad.
Washington, which had previously gone on a four-game winning streak, went 1-4 in those divisional games.
“We found our identity over that winning streak that we had,” said running back J.D. McKissic, who suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12. “We were playing great defense, we were running the ball, we were managing the game, we were taking care of the ball. And then we had injuries. Guys went down and you really got to change-up everything when you lose guys. So I think everything hit us.”
A lack of production from key offseason acquisitions
Washington’s stated offseason objectives were to get faster, to add help to the trenches and improve on defense — so that when the team did find its franchise quarterback, he would be set up to succeed.
Fitzpatrick would tide them over for at least a year, maybe two, Rivera said. Samuel, a player Rivera and executive vice president Marty Hurney knew well from their days with the Carolina Panthers, would provide another versatile playmaker alongside receiver Terry McLaurin and running back Antonio Gibson. William Jackson, a speedy cornerback who thrived in Cincinnati’s man-coverage scheme, would let defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio play more man. Davis would shore up the middle of the defense and rookie receiver Dyami Brown would give Fitzpatrick another deep target.
Washington believed it had made significant upgrades. But because of injuries (Fitzpatrick, Samuel), slow development (Davis, Brown) and difficulties with the scheme (Jackson), the team’s highest-profile offseason pickups failed to pan out in Year 1.
Samuel, who played only 84 offensive snaps, told reporters Monday that he feels the best he has since suffering his groin injury in May. Jackson said he believes things started clicking for him after the bye week, but then he suffered a calf injury that cost him the final three games.
As for Davis, Rivera stressed that he needs time to develop and that the team now believes he’s best-suited at outside linebacker, instead of the middle linebacker spot. The responsibilities of that role are complex and can be overwhelming for a young player, so Washington moved away its plan of Davis manning that position early in the season.
“I feel like a lot of times this season, I might tell him some things, like, ‘Hey, this is about to happen,’ and he would be like, ‘Well, why are you telling — like, how does this apply to me?’ Like he’s trying to figure it out,” veteran linebacker Cole Holcomb said of Davis. “It just took him a little bit. … I just think that’s going to come with getting together in the offseason and going through film and talking through stuff and building that relationship. I think we can get ahead of the ball in that in the offseason instead of waiting until Weeks 1-4 to try and learn how to communicate and gel with the guys.”
Washington did find upgrades from many of its less-heralded additions. Receiver DeAndre Carter became one of the league’s top returners. Veteran Charles Leno proved to be a consistent left tackle and a sorely needed leader, which landed him a new three-year deal earlier this month. And Ereck Flowers, who returned via a trade with the Dolphins, had a strong season at left guard.
But with urgency to find a quarterback and produce a winning season, Rivera knows it’s time for more in Washington.
“This offseason is gonna be very important, very vital to what I think is part of the plan,” he said earlier this month. “It’s time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward.”