“He had his gear on, he went on and came back off, so I think we are just trying to make sure everything is good for the weekend,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Sure, he would have … liked to be out there today, but it was probably best just to try and make sure he is good for the weekend.”
Washington is scheduled to face the New York Islanders on Saturday at UBS Arena and play the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Laviolette said he is optimistic Ovechkin will be available Saturday.
Ovechkin skated 19 minutes 5 seconds Monday in a 7-3 loss to Boston, recording an assist. He has not scored in his past four games but entered Thursday’s action tied for second in the NHL with 24 goals. Laviolette said Thursday he wasn’t sure if Ovechkin’s injury was tied to any specific play in Monday’s game.
“Could just be a fatigue or wear-and-tear thing,” Laviolette said. “Hopefully it is not major.”
Ovechkin is one of two Capitals players to not miss any games this season; John Carlson is the other.
Ovechkin got off to a record start this season and is seen as an early front-runner for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player. Ovechkin said at the start of the season he was in good shape physically and was not dealing with ailments of any severity.
Captain, our captain
Ovechkin was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division team for next month’s All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday night. Ovechkin received the most votes among all NHL players. The game will be Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
Ovechkin, who has played in seven all-star games, has 24 goals and 28 assists this season. He skipped the game in 2019 and 2020, saying he needed rest each time. There was no All-Star Game during the pandemic-shortened season last year.
If Ovechkin opts to skip all-star festivities again this season, he would be suspended for one game that either immediately precedes or follows the all-star break. However, all indications point to Ovechkin attending.
Evgeny Kuznetsov is Washington’s candidate on the ballot for the “Last Men In” fan vote for the game.