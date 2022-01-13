A University of Maryland spokesperson confirmed the employment of a person named Bruce Shingler with a birthday that matches the one listed on the incident report reviewed by The Post. Shingler’s suspension began Wednesday, and he missed Maryland’s game at Northwestern. The spokesperson would not disclose whether Shingler’s suspension is paid or unpaid. The school would not provide additional details.
Maryland did not become aware of the charges until this week, a person familiar with the situation said.
The charging documents related to Shingler’s arrest, which were provided by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, indicated Shingler “confirmed that he wanted to engage in sex with me in exchange for a fee of $80.00,” according to the statement of probable cause written by the arresting officer. The statement then notes that Shingler handed the money to the officer, who alerted the arrest team.
Shingler’s employment agreement says that, as a coach and representative of the athletic department, he should fulfill his role “with the desired goal of maintaining the high moral and ethical standards commonly expected.”
Shingler’s employment agreement says that he can be fired for cause but must first receive written notice and have the opportunity to meet with the athletic director. Firing for cause could be the result of misconduct that “is wrongful and inconsistent with the professional standards of conduct of an intercollegiate basketball coach, or unlawful,” according to the agreement obtained through an open records request.
The school can suspend Shingler with or without pay “pending an investigation or decision relating to the existence of Cause for termination,” the agreement says. A suspension without pay cannot last longer than 30 work days.
When Maryland hired Shingler this past offseason, the sides agreed to a one-year deal worth $300,000.
Shingler’s absence leaves Maryland’s staff shorthanded. Coach Mark Turgeon started the season with three assistants: Danny Manning, his longtime friend and the former head coach at Wake Forest; Matt Brady, who has been with the program since 2017; and Shingler. Heading into this season, Turgeon had to replace two assistant coaches — Shingler and Manning filled the voids left by Bino Ranson and DeAndre Haynes — and multiple support staffers.
After Turgeon abruptly stepped down eight games into this season, Manning stepped into the interim role and moved Greg Manning Jr., the director of operations, into an assistant coaching job soon after.
Danny Manning declined to comment on Shingler’s suspension, but he said after the Terps’ game against Northwestern that he has not yet elevated a staff member into the assistant coaching job at least temporarily vacated by Shingler.
“All this happened pretty quickly,” Manning said. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out as we continue to go down this path.”
Shingler joined the Maryland staff after working at South Carolina for five years. Shingler, a native of Prince George’s County, has also worked at Towson and Morgan State.