It is believed to be the first such formal request for a woman to interview for a general manager position with an NFL team.
Samantha Rapoport, the NFL’s senior director of diversity, equity and inclusion, wrote on Twitter that the Vikings’ request to interview Raiche is “big news” and added that Raiche “will be an NFL GM, it’s just a matter of where.”
The Eagles declined to comment through a spokesman and Raiche was not available. The Vikings did not respond to a request for comment. They are searching for a replacement for Rick Spielman, who was fired along with coach Mike Zimmer, following a season in which the Vikings missed the playoffs with a record of 8-9.
It’s early in the search process and an interview request for a candidate provides little indication about the chances of landing the job. The NFL, as part of its diversity efforts, has encouraged teams to interview large and diverse slates of candidates.
Teams are required to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for each general manager vacancy. There is no interviewing requirement tied specifically to female candidates.
Raiche is in her third season with the Eagles. She was promoted to her current role after joining the team in 2019 as its football operations and player personnel coordinator. She formerly was an assistant GM for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
Raiche is among several women who were on this year’s version of the list of minority general manager candidates sent to NFL teams by the league. Other women on that list include Dawn Aponte, the NFL’s chief football administrative officer; and Jacqueline Davidson, the director of football research for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Other women who have been mentioned as eventual GM candidates include Kelly Kleine, the executive director of football operations for the Denver Broncos, and Melanie Marohl, the Green Bay Packers’ director of football administration and player finance.
“We certainly have a handful of female candidates that are in poised position to become a general manager,” Rapoport said last year.
Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as general manager in November 2020. The only time a woman has been a general manager for an NFL team was in the 1980s, when Susan Tose Spencer, an executive with the Eagles and the daughter of then-owner Leonard Tose, served in the role.
“We’re trying to be very intentional and be proactive in the approach,” Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said earlier this week of the league’s efforts to improve its minority hiring.
The NFL has cited the gains made by women in coaching and front office jobs as being among its successes in its diversity efforts. The league has bolstered its minority interviewing requirements since a disappointing hiring cycle last year in which only one Black head coach was hired, David Culley by the Houston Texans. The other minority head coach hired last year was Robert Saleh by the New York Jets. He was born in Michigan to Lebanese parents.
The league did make progress last year on GM positions, as three Black general managers were hired: Brad Holmes by the Detroit Lions, Terry Fontenot by the Atlanta Falcons and Martin Mayhew by the Washington Football Team.
But the NFL has only one Black head coach, Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, after the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores this week following a second straight winning season and the Texans fired Culley on Thursday. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said Tuesday “there is a double standard” in the league regarding teams retaining and hiring Black head coaches. Vincent also said that progress has been made in other areas and he’s hopeful of further gains.
“We’ve been very intentional about policy modifications over the past two hiring cycles,” Vincent said Tuesday. “We’ve seen positive results and breaking down barriers for both primary and secondary football positions.”