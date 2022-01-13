Minus their coach and 17 points per game from their rotation, the Hoyas battled early but faded late in a 72-58 loss to Butler.
Georgetown (6-7, 0-2 Big East) turned coaching duties over to assistant coach Louis Orr, who joined the program after Ewing took over in 2017. The Big East coach of the year in 2003, Orr led Seton Hall from 2001 to 2006.
“That really is not the issue as far as how much time [Ewing’s] out,” Orr said. “We miss him. But it’s the next man up. … We know what he wants to do. May not do it as well as he does it, but we know what he wants to do.”
Orr acknowledged the Hoyas’ lack of depth played a role in his game plan.
“Our guys know we didn’t reinvent the wheel,” Orr said. “Played more zone today, 2-3 zone, because we only had one point guard and we tried to conserve his energy. Guarding Butler, we thought that the zone could be effective.”
The Hoyas moved point guard Tyler Beard into the starting lineup along with center Timothy Ighoefe, who was returning from injury. The changes reaped early dividends as the Hoyas opened the game with back-to-back three-pointers and used a 10-3 run to take a 20-17 lead midway through the first half.
The offense sputtered, but the defense swarmed and the Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2) struggled to find a rhythm. The defensive effort started to wane late in the first half, and Butler closed on a 11-2 run to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.
That defensive juice was nowhere to be seen as the second half began. The Bulldogs opened with eight consecutive points to take a 40-27 lead. The margin swelled to 53-33, and Butler never looked back.
“I thought our offense hurt us,” Orr said. “Good offense helps your defense. … We struggled from the floor. Nobody tries to miss shots, but somebody’s got to score the ball. Our offense hurt us.”
Georgetown shot just 38.5 percent in the first half and 30.3 percent in the second. Beard scored a team-high 15 points, and Collin Holloway added 11.
Jair Bolden posted a game-high 23 points for Butler, Bryce Nze added 14 and Bryce Golden finished with 11.
“It was a grind-out, Big East-type of battle,” Butler Coach LaVall Jordan said. “Just gritty. Not pretty for us. We had some moments there where I thought there were some sort of smooth play and then it got a little ugly and messy in the second half. We just had to continue to stay down and grind and find a way to win.”
The Hoyas visit St. John’s on Sunday. Whether Ewing, or the three players who missed the Butler game, will be available remains to be determined.
Things to know from Thursday’s game:
Ighoefe is back
Ighoefe, a junior center, played in his first game since breaking his hand against Longwood on Nov. 30. The hope was that Ighoefe would be able to take over the middle after Qudus Wahab transferred to Maryland, but the injury changed things. He played 16 minutes, scored four points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Flashy Beard
The Hoyas were down to one point guard and Beard filled in admirably. He led the team in points and threw a pair of passes that made the crowd gasp. The first was a behind-the-back bounce pass while driving to the basket, setting up Jalin Billingsley up for a dunk — that he missed. The second was a thread-the-needle laser to Ighoefe for a dunk.
Mohammed struggles
With two of their top offensive weapons missing, the Hoyas needed leading scorer Aminu Mohammed to deliver a big game. But the freshman was simply off, finishing with seven points on 2-for-16 shooting. He drove hard to the basket, but Orr said he struggled with his decision-making.
“The one thing I can say about Aminu, he keeps attacking,” Orr said. “He’s aggressive. Now as a young player, there’s still things to learn. But you like his energy and his attack mentality. I don’t think he’s a guy that counts his misses. He just stays aggressive.”