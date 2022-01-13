Jordan, out of retirement for the second time and playing for the Washington Wizards at 38, missed a jumper and raced back in transition to catch up with the much younger Mercer in the final minute of a tight game against the Chicago Bulls, his former team. As Mercer attempted a layup while driving to the right side of the basket, Jordan jumped off two feet and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands, pulling it back over his head to ensure he didn’t pin it against the backboard.