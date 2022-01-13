The Warriors, still a traveling rock band in basketball shorts, have been one of the few other sources of fun during an otherwise drab first half of the season. While the Phoenix Suns reign atop the standings, how many people outside of the desert care enough to follow their regular season dominance? The Brooklyn Nets should be a superteam but have been more defined by Kyrie Irving’s vaccination stance and James Harden’s struggles with the rule changes that have affected his style of play. The AARP Lakers don’t show up. And young stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young and their teams haven’t quite grown up.