Here’s a look at some of the twists and turns the Raiders’ season took.
Sept. 13: The Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens, 33-27, in overtime in Las Vegas on “Monday Night Football.” Las Vegas follows that high-profile win with a 26-17 victory at the Pittsburgh Steelers and a 31-28 overtime victory over the Miami Dolphins. When September ends, the Raiders have the AFC’s best record at 3-0.
Oct. 4: October opens with a 28-14 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers as quarterback Derek Carr passes for a season-low 196 yards — and things are about to get much, much worse.
Oct. 8: Emails sent in 2011 by coach Jon Gruden to Bruce Allen, then president of Washington’s NFL team, are revealed to contain a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden, an ESPN analyst at the time, wrote, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires.” Gruden says he “will take accountability for it if it was on my email” and that “rubber lips” is an expression he uses to describe liars.
Two days later, ESPN reports that Gruden called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell an expletive in his correspondence with Allen during the 2011 lockout. Gruden explains he was frustrated because “they were keeping players and coaches from doing what they love with a lockout. There also were a lot of things being reported publicly about the safety of the sport that I love.”
Oct. 11: The day after the Raiders fall to 3-2 with a 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears, a New York Times story reveals more details from the Gruden-Allen emails, including Gruden’s sexist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. Specifically, Gruden called Goodell a “clueless anti football p----” and used homophobic language about Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted into the NFL, and NFL owners. That day, Gruden ends his second stint as the team’s coach, saying, “I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.” Rich Bisaccia, the Raiders’ special teams coordinator, is named interim coach.
Oct. 13: The cleanup begins. In his first comments after Gruden’s dismissal, Carr says of the team’s jumbled feelings, “I love the man, and you hate the sin.” General Manager Mike Mayock says he has spoken to the Raiders’ Black players and to Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay active player. Nassib is allowed to take a personal day and returns to practice Oct. 14.
Oct. 17 and Oct. 24: In Bisaccia’s first game as coach, the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos, 34-24, and the following week they beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 33-22, to improve to 5-2. They are atop the AFC West heading into their bye.
Oct. 27: Owner Mark Davis tells fellow owners he wants a written report of the NFL’s investigation of the Washington Football Team′s workplace culture and questions the in-season timing of the leaked emails from Gruden.
Nov. 2: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, a first-round draft pick in 2020, is involved in a fiery, early-morning crash in which Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog are killed in Las Vegas. Ruggs’s car was traveling 156 mph when it rear-ended Tintor’s car. He is immediately released by the team and later charged with four felonies.
“Just seeing that and getting the news when we woke up, how am I supposed to handle that? How am I supposed to react?” Carr says. “I do sit back and I think, ‘Did I not let him know that I’d be there for him at 3 a.m.?’ I want to be better. Could I have been better to help? I just wish I could have done something.”
Nov. 5: Video shows Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette, who has been on the injured reserve list with groin and thumb injuries, brandishing a gun and making death threats. He also faces lawsuits related to an offseason car crash. Also a first-round pick in 2020, Arnette is released Nov. 8 and Mayock, asked by reporters about parting with Ruggs and Arnette, says: “Am I sick to my stomach right now on a lot of levels? Yes.”
Nov. 7, Nov. 14, Nov. 21: The Raiders fall to .500 after losses to the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.
Nov. 12: Gruden files a lawsuit against the NFL and Goodell because they “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence,” his attorney says, “to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”
Nov. 25: In their third overtime win of the season, the Raiders upend the Dallas Cowboys, 36-33, on Thanksgiving and move above .500. Carr passes for 373 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Renfrow catches eight passes for 134 yards.
Dec. 12: After a 17-15 loss to Washington the previous week, the Raiders drop to 6-7 following a defeat to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders resort to the childish gesture of breaking their pregame huddle on the midfield logo and lose, 48-9, in their on-the-field low point of the season.
Dec. 17: The NFL announces the Raiders’ game against the Browns is pushed from Saturday to Monday because of coronavirus cases among Cleveland players. When the game takes place Dec. 20, the Raiders move to 7-7 with a 16-14 win that starts their season-ending four-game winning streak.
Dec. 28: John Madden, the Raiders’ beloved Hall of Fame former coach and NFL legend, dies at 85. Davis lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch, named for his “Just win, baby” father, in honor of Madden, the first person to light the torch after Al Davis’s death in 2011.
Jan. 9: The last victory in the Raiders’ four-game winning streak to close the regular season is the biggest. The team’s fourth overtime win comes as time expires in the 272nd and final regular season game. The Raiders can advance to the playoffs by taking a knee on the final play, a decision that would allow the Chargers to advance to the postseason, too. Instead, Daniel Carlson kicks a 47-yard field goal for a 35-32 victory, handing the Pittsburgh Steelers the final playoff spot. The Raiders improbably finish with a 10-7 record.
Jan. 15: In the next step in their rocky season, the Raiders play the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Saturday in Cincinnati in the weekend’s first playoff game. Las Vegas is only the fourth playoff team in history with a different coach than it had in the season opener. Bisaccia joins Wally Lemm of the 1961 Houston Oilers, Hamp Pool of the 1952 Los Angeles Rams and Hunk Anderson and Luke Johnsos, co-coaches of the 1942 Chicago Bears, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.