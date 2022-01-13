On the road Wednesday night against struggling Northwestern, the Terps nearly collapsed again. This time, despite blowing a six-point lead in the final 30 seconds regulation, they regrouped to survive the Wildcats in double-overtime, 94-87.
“They’ve continued to battle,” interim coach Danny Manning said, “and tonight were able to stay the course and come away with a win.”
The waning moments of regulation included two turnovers and two fouls from Maryland (one flagrant). When the first overtime didn’t settle the game, Maryland pushed through, surviving a war of attrition that saw three Wildcats and two Terrapins (Donta Scott and Julian Reese) foul out. In the end, Maryland (9-7, 1-4 Big Ten) had its first conference win of the season.
“I just was trying to tell the team, ‘This is where we’ve got to take the next step at and turn that corner,’ ” senior guard Eric Ayala said. “I definitely think we took the next step today and are heading toward the right direction.”
In double overtime, Pete Nance’s basket cut Maryland’s lead to 90-87 with 22 seconds to go, but the Terps managed to get the ball in bounds, forcing the Wildcats to foul. At the free throw line, Fatts Russell showed his composure, hitting both attempts to hand Maryland a two-score lead — at last, a margin Northwestern (8-6, 1-4) could not threaten.
Russell scored 13 of his 23 points during the two overtime periods, but Ayala carried the Terrapins throughout. Ayala shined with 26 points, his best mark in 110 games as a Terp, and he had plenty of support from his fellow veterans. They are all navigating a bleak campaign that was derailed early on by the abrupt departure of coach Mark Turgeon.
Russell tied the game with 31 seconds left in overtime when he made a basket, drew a foul and hit his free throw attempt. After securing the offensive rebound after a missed three-pointer, Northwestern called a timeout to draw up a play with three seconds to go. But the Wildcats couldn’t muster any points, sending the teams to five more minutes of overtime.
The Terps could have sealed the win in regulation, but Nance, who scored a career-high 28 points, hit a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining, trimming Maryland’s lead to 72-69. Scott, who scored 17 points, then contributed to the Terps’ troubles when he was called for a flagrant foul after elbowing a Northwestern player in the face on an inbounds play.
“In situations like that, we’ve got to do a much better job of maintaining our poise,” Manning said.
Robbie Beran made a pair of free throws, and Northwestern got possession trailing by one. On the following play, Scott fouled out when Nance earned a trip to the free throw line. Nance made one of two attempts, tying the game, and Ayala missed his attempt from three-point range to send the game to overtime.
Ayala — after describing those final few seconds as “crazy" and noting he’s never been through a late-game scenario similar to this one — finally just said: “I’m tired.”
Ayala, just a few days ago after a loss against Wisconsin, pointed out how the Terps started conference play with a 1-5 record last season before surging to the NCAA tournament. He hoped a similar turnaround could be on the horizon for this Maryland team. And in Evanston, Ayala took over, aggressively driving to the rim and hitting shots from three-point range.
Ayala finished 5 of 11 from beyond the arc and grabbed his first career double-double by adding 11 rebounds. Ayala is averaging just over 20 points in the past seven games.
Hart emerges
Hakim Hart has taken significant strides through his Maryland career, and this season he has embraced a larger role with poise and consistency. The junior from Philadelphia often contributes with performances that aren’t as flashy as those of this teammates, but he uses his length on the defensive end to disrupt the flow of opponents and leads the Terps in steals.
Lately, Hart has developed into a more consistent scorer, which has provided Maryland a much-needed offensive boost. Hart has scored in double figures in eight straight games, including 18 against the Wildcats. Manning said the junior was “outstanding again.”
Big man trouble
Most of Maryland’s starters have consistently played well, but Manning needs more offensive production out of the team’s top big men. Starter Qudus Wahab, a transfer from Georgetown, only scored four points in 25 minutes, and freshman Reese, who has come off the bench this season, scored two points before fouling out with 2:45 remaining in the second half.
Manning praised Wahab’s “great defense” and “timely rebounds in traffic” in Wednesday’s matchup. But lately, the pair of big men haven’t provided much scoring. Wahab scored four points on 1-for-5 shooting in Maryland’s previous game against Wisconsin. Facing elite center Kofi Cockburn at Illinois last week, he went scoreless before fouling out. Reese hasn’t scored more than four points in a game since Dec. 28.
Assistant suspended
Maryland assistant coach Bruce Shingler was suspended for 30 days after violating his employment agreement, a team spokesman said. The school would not provide any details.
Maryland hired Shingler this past offseason. He previously worked at South Carolina. Shingler’s absence leaves the Terps with assistant coach Matt Brady, who has been with the team since 2017, and Greg Manning Jr., previously the director of operations, who shifted to an assistant role after Turgeon’s departure. Manning would not comment on Shingler’s suspension but said he has not yet elevated another staff member to an assistant coach position.
“All this happened pretty quickly,” Manning said. “We’re just trying to keep our head above water and move forward. We’ll see how it plays out as we continue to go down this path.”