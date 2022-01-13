MLB, working on behalf of team owners, plans to offer the MLB Players Association a new proposal to address some of the economic and competitive concerns that have been at the heart of the union’s platform for months, according to a person familiar with MLB’s plans.
But exactly how much that proposal will move toward what the players are seeking — and exactly what the players consider movement in the context of what they believe is a landscape that heavily favors the owners’ interests — remains to be seen.
Negotiations in the days and weeks before the expiration of the previous collective bargaining agreement were brief and limited, even though the differences between the sides are vast and varied.
At the heart of the dispute, of course, is money: The players believe the team owners can invest more revenue in salaries. The owners argue the players already have a favorable deal because it is unique among the four major men’s team sports in lacking a salary cap. The players argue the competitive balance tax — which charges teams whose payroll exceeds a certain amount — acts as a soft salary cap and should be raised commensurate with rising revenue in the sport.
On issue after issue, from how to alter the draft to spur perennial losers into more consistent contention to how to ensure younger players are paid in keeping with their production, MLB believes it has made valuable concessions to the players, while the players believe MLB has not done enough to disrupt an owner-friendly status quo.
Details of the proposal MLB will present Thursday remain unclear. MLB continues to publicly make the case that it has made concessions in previous proposals that included a draft lottery, ending draft pick compensation for free agents and raising the minimum salary, according to people familiar with their proposals.
But the union, dissatisfied with the outcome of negotiations ahead of the past two CBAs, believes bigger change is necessary to prevent teams from tanking and improve the way young players and veterans who are not stars are compensated. The competitive balance tax threshold, for example, remains a sticking point; the union argues that it should be much higher than it was in 2021 or in MLB proposals to date, so that it is less of a deterrence to teams considering spending on free agents.
The union’s view of what would constitute a credible offer is, at least publicly, cast as broad: meaningful change to the status quo, fairer compensation and more consistent competitiveness on the part of all 30 teams.
And while the sides seemingly have not moved any closer to an agreement in recent months, they have moved closer to the scheduled start of spring training and the regular season. For spring training to start in mid-February as planned, a deal probably would have to be done by the first days of that month, because many free agents have yet to sign and most teams are nowhere near finalizing their rosters.
The consensus is that the sides would need a deal by March 1 to avoid missing regular season games, a deadline that would give teams a month to build their rosters and conduct a hurried spring training, though a hurried spring training would raise injury and performance concerns.
Whether Thursday’s negotiations lead to optimism or frustration should be a credible harbinger of whether any of those spring training deadlines are realistic. Proposals and counterproposals take time, so nothing will be settled in a day’s worth of talks on Zoom. The key question will be whether both sides sense anything can be settled within a month or so of talks, because spring training will inch closer whether their proposals do or not.