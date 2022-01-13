But the union, dissatisfied with the outcome of negotiations ahead of the past two CBAs, believes bigger change is necessary to prevent teams from tanking and improve the way young players and veterans who are not stars are compensated. The competitive balance tax threshold, for example, remains a sticking point; the union argues that it should be much higher than it was in 2021 or in MLB proposals to date, so that it is less of a deterrence to teams considering spending on free agents.