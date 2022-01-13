Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-12½)
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -12½
The Chiefs are back on track after a slow start and look every bit the Super Bowl contender, while the Steelers are the weakest team in the field.
Why so harsh on Pittsburgh? The Steelers ended the season ranked in the bottom third of the league for efficiency after adjusting for strength of schedule, and they have Ben Roethlisberger, one of the least-valuable passers of 2021 per ESPN’s Total Passer Rating. Kansas City, by contrast, was the seventh-best team in terms of adjusted efficiency and has Patrick Mahomes, the fifth-most-valuable passer this season, leading an offense that is more closely resembling its past form.
To take it a step further, Pittsburgh is the only team in the postseason that allowed its opponents a higher success rate — plays that earn a first down or touchdown — than it recorded itself (a minus-5 percent net success rate). Kansas City, on the other hand, had one of the highest net success rates of 2021 (4 percent). In other words, this contest shouldn’t be close, and I would be comfortable backing the Chiefs up to a spread of 13½.
One other option to consider is Chiefs -7 in the first half. Over the past six weeks, Pittsburgh has been outscored 69-19 in the first half, while the Chiefs have outscored opponents 116-51. Kansas City also jumped to a 23-0 first-half lead when these teams met in Week 16, and it played that game without tight end Travis Kelce and with an “exhausted” Tyreek Hill, who was in his first game back after testing positive for the coronavirus.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Pick: Over 44
The clash between the Bills and Patriots has the potential to be one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend despite having been given the lowest total by oddsmakers. Both teams averaged more than 2.5 points per drive in the regular season (the league average was 2.0), and both were among the top 10 offenses per Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent.
The first regular season meeting between the AFC East rivals finished with a weather-induced total of 24 points, but the rematch a few weeks later saw 54 points scored, comfortably above the closing over/under of 43½. If you want to be bold, you could take an alternate total for plus odds or wager that this will be one of the highest-scoring games of the weekend.
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared with what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the weekend slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday night.
Best bets record this season: 20-13.
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-5½)
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -5½
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4)
Pick: New England Patriots +4
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8½)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8½
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys (-3)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers +3
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-4)
Pick: Los Angeles Rams -4