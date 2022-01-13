The organization is in a special position with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft in April. That gives Thibault the opportunity to address one of those needs, but there is no clear-cut favorite for the top pick. That leaves plenty of options for how to approach free agency with the currency of the first pick in Thibault’s back pocket. The Mystics already have a strong corps when healthy and the flexibility to sign an all-star. Whoever becomes that No. 1 pick won’t have to come in and save a franchise.