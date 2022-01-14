“After a long talk with my family, I’m excited to announce I will be coming back to the University of Virginia and playing one more year,” Armstrong said in the video thanking his previous coaches as well as the Cavaliers’ fan base.
Armstrong’s decision comes a little more than two weeks after the Cavaliers withdrew from the Fenway Bowl in part because of an in-house surge in coronavirus cases. Virginia had been scheduled to play Southern Methodist Dec. 29 in the inaugural bowl game at Fenway Park.
A handful of undisclosed players had displayed symptoms consistent with the virus before the team departed for Boston, and subsequent tests yielded additional positive tests. The uptick in cases combined with notable players entering the transfer portal compelled Virginia officials to make the decision not to play.
The bowl game also was to serve as the farewell for former coach Bronco Mendenhall, who stunningly announced several days after the conclusion of the regular season he would be resigning, citing a need to reassess priorities outside of football.
“Brennan is an outstanding human being,” Armstrong said roughly a week before the Fenway Bowl was supposed to take place. “He’s loyal and trustworthy, and all the qualities I would want in a friend, he has them, and yeah, I’m the head coach at U-Va., but my players, they end up becoming my friends, and he would be one that you’d want with you anywhere, any situation.”
With Mendenhall’s departure finalized, several prominent members of his staff who helped Armstrong reach unprecedented benchmarks since have moved on to opportunities elsewhere. Most notable among them include former offensive coordinator Robert Anae and ex-quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.
That leaves the program’s single-season leader in passing and total offense to work with Elliott, formerly the offensive coordinator at Clemson, and recently named offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who last season served as running backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons.
Kitchings was the running backs coach at South Carolina before leaving for the NFL.
Armstrong, who passed for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns, another school record, last season, spoke extensively with Elliott even as he was preparing for the Fenway Bowl while awaiting feedback from the league regarding his potential draft status.
The left-hander had submitted paperwork to the NFL soon after Virginia lost to Virginia Tech, 29-24, Nov. 27 in the regular season finale at Scott Stadium.
“I don’t think I’m ever transferring,” Armstrong said when asked about his plans shortly after Elliott’s introductory news conference. “It’s either here or the NFL. Me and Coach Elliott will sit and down and talk about a bunch of stuff and figure things out, and then make my decision off that.”