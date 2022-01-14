Williams was injured on a second-quarter play in Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia. After catching a long pass and heading upfield, he crumpled to the ground just as a defender was preparing to make contact. Williams remained on the turf for several moments, clutching his knee, then left the field and did not return. Immediately after the game, as Alabama Coach Nick Saban was offering congratulations at midfield to Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, microphones picked up Saban saying of Williams, “They think he might have an ACL.”