Williams was injured on a second-quarter play in Alabama’s 33-18 loss to Georgia. After catching a long pass and heading upfield, he crumpled to the ground just as a defender was preparing to make contact. Williams remained on the turf for several moments, clutching his knee, then left the field and did not return. Immediately after the game, as Alabama Coach Nick Saban was offering congratulations at midfield to Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, microphones picked up Saban saying of Williams, “They think he might have an ACL.”
Citing sources the following day, ESPN reported that Williams tore an ACL. The Athletic reported Thursday that the star wide receiver was set for surgery on his left knee. An Alabama football spokesman told The Washington Post via email that the program does not comment on the specifics of injuries, “especially after a player has declared for the draft.”
As a junior, Williams could return for another season at Alabama, but a number of NFL draft analysts still rank him as worthy of a first-round pick. The SEC’s leader this season in receiving yards (1,572) and receiving touchdowns (15), Williams had been tabbed as a strong contender to be the first wide receiver selected in draft, which will take place April 28-30. Analyst Matt Miller said Williams “will most likely take a small fall” of 10-15 spots.
“Heading into the [CFP title] game he was a potential top-10 pick and arguably the top WR in the class,” Miller wrote in an online exchange with The Post. “With the injury, assuming a clean surgery and rehab, I still expect him to go Round 1.”
For many years a career-threatening setback for athletes, ACL tears now are seen as injuries from which players can often make full recoveries. In a study published in 2020 by the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine, 87.8 percent of a group of NFL players who underwent ACL reconstruction “returned to the same level of participation.” Players who were 25 or younger were particularly likely to have a successful return to the field.
Of the 20-year-old Williams, ESPN reported Tuesday that doctors “expect a full recovery” and believe will he retain his blazing speed.
A Missouri high school record-setter in the 300-meter hurdles, Williams boasts an ability to fly past defenders and get open deep — which resulted this season in an Alabama-record four touchdowns of 70-plus yards. He also shows traits of being a well-rounded receiver. In a draft profile at ProFootballNetwork.com, the website asserts that Williams “can be an elite route runner, but he’s also adept in contested situations.”
Williams has a pedigree involving not one but two elite college programs with recent success in developing NFL wide receivers. Before transferring to Alabama for the 2021 season, he spent two years at Ohio State, which has produced the likes of Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. The Crimson Tide has been a veritable pipeline of pass-catching talent of late; wide receivers who spent time in Tuscaloosa before going in the first round include Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
In an SEC title game win against Georgia in December, Alabama lost another starting wide receiver, John Metchie III, to an ACL tear. Also a junior, Metchie has yet to state his intentions regarding this year’s draft, but he too is considered a strong prospect despite his injury. ESPN, which still ranks Williams first among wide receivers and sixth overall, has Metchie seventh at his position and 42nd overall.
“I think the injury timing won’t affect his draft stock if he chooses to declare,” Miller wrote of Metchie.
Miller added that, as with several draft analysts, he has Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal as a top-five prospect. Apart from Neal and Williams, linebacker Christian Harris was the only other member of this season’s “shockingly young” Crimson Tide he saw as a possible first-round pick. Last year, Alabama accounted for six of the 32 first-rounders, and the school placed four in that round in each of the previous four drafts.
Saban said after Monday’s game that Williams wanted to return following his injury but was not allowed to by Alabama’s medical staff, which the coach opined was “smart, because he has a future as a football player.”
“Look, this guy contributed tremendously to our team all year,” Saban said. “He has great speed. He’s a vertical threat. … There’s no question that you win with great players. You win with great people. And he’s been a great person and a great player on our team all year long.”