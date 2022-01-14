With Brian Flores and David Culley losing their jobs, Tomlin is now the only Black head coach in the NFL. There are just two other men of color: Washington’s Ron Rivera, the NFL’s only Latino head coach and just the third ever; and the New York Jets’ Robert Saleh, an Arab American who is the league’s first Muslim head coach. Coaching diversity long has been a problem in football, both in college and the pros, and the NFL league office has made improvement a point of emphasis in recent years. Yet as this coaching carousel begins, the obstacles of equity seem more insurmountable than ever, and franchises are either too callous or too dysfunctional to do something about it.