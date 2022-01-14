In various ways, effects of those factors have dissipated. In the past three years, home teams have not cracked a 52 percent winning percentage. More than half of this season’s playoff teams — the Bengals, Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys, Eagles, Rams, Cardinals and 49ers — posted a better record on the road than at home. The Cardinals averaged seven points fewer in Arizona than they did on the road, and finished with a losing record at home. So did the Eagles, who allowed 2.6 points per drive at home, the second-worst mark in the NFL. So, too, did the Patriots, who hadn’t had a losing record at home since Bill Belichick’s first year as coach in 2000. The 12th man needs to watch the film and regroup.