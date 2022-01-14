During Hachimura’s layoff, the Wizards, his agents and Hachimura himself uttered hardly a word aside from tight-lipped updates from Washington about how he was progressing. There were almost no news leaks about his whereabouts or circumstances for five months, which in the NBA ecosystem is practically unheard of. Nor were there any of the usual things sports audiences are growing accustomed to as mental health becomes a dominant issue of the time: no essay in the Players’ Tribune, no television sit-down, no Instagram announcement a la Hachimura’s countrywoman Naomi Osaka when she pulled out of the French Open last year.