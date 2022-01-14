Attempts to reach Romero on Friday were not successful. Brazoria County did not immediately release the arrest record upon request, saying that it could take up to 10 business days.
“We are aware of the incident involving Seth Romero,” a Nationals spokeswoman said in a statement to The Washington Post on Friday. “We are working to gather more information and will refrain from making further comments at this time.”
With Major League Baseball in a lockout, Nationals officials are unable to have contact with Romero or any other players on the 40-man roster. That also means the Nationals cannot discipline Romero until the work stoppage ends, should they wish to, or make any decisions regarding his status with the organization.
The arrest is not the first off-field issue for Romero, whom the Nationals drafted despite a spotty track record at Houston. As a sophomore, Romero was suspended for what was officially described as “conduct detrimental to the team.” The Houston Chronicle reported that the suspension was mostly because of a “lack of effort regarding conditioning.”
As a junior at Houston, Romero was suspended for nearly a month for a “violation of team rules” on a trip to play the University of Central Florida. The Houston Chronicle reported that it was partly because Romero tested positive for marijuana. About a week later, he was dismissed from the team, which the Chronicle reported was because of a fight with another player.
The string of incidents caused him to slip down the pre-draft rankings. The Nationals picked him 25th overall. In March 2018, less than a year after he was drafted, Washington sent Romero home from spring training for violating a club policy.
In August 2020, he debuted as a reliever against the New York Mets and was soon on the injured list with a fractured right hand. At the start of the 2021 season, he was slowed by stress fracture in his ribs and didn’t pitch in a game until July 1.
Once he did return, Romero climbed the ranks again as a starter, going from the low-Class A Fredericksburg Nationals to the Red Wings.