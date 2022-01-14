Unseld is the 16th NBA head coach to enter protocols this season, meaning more than half of the league’s head coaches have missed time because of the league’s covid-19 rules. Detroit’s Dwane Casey and Dallas’s Jason Kidd also entered protocols within the past week, while Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer returned to coach the Bucks last night after a four-game absence.
Wizards assistant coach Pat Delaney will assume head coaching duties in Unseld’s absence, starting Saturday against Portland. Delaney, hired this summer to Unseld’s staff, was most recently an assistant coach in Orlando from 2018-21 and Charlotte from 2014-18, where he coached under Steve Clifford. He takes over as the Wizards enter a thorny homestand against Portland, Philadelphia and Brooklyn over the next five days.
Saturday’s home game will also be Washington’s first played under the District’s vaccine requirement, which requires any patron 12 and older to show proof they’ve received at least one shot of an approved coronavirus vaccine to enter Capital One Arena.