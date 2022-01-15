“It was mentally tough for me to get back to where I was before,” Reese said. “I had so many expectations on me last year and then when the injury hit, it was so tough.
“The most important thing about injuries, getting through it, is the mental side. And that was something I had to get through.”
Reese got the mental boost she needed during summer tryouts for Team USA’s U-19 World Cup team. She didn’t make the final roster, but it was the process that meant the most. She went against the likes of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the nation’s leading scorer, and Connecticut’s Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 recruit in the nation in the class of 2021. She flourished — and got her swagger back.
As she returned to College Park, that swagger came with her. Reese opened the season with career highs in points (21) and rebounds (14) against Longwood. Since, those career highs have kept moving north, settling (for now) at 26 and 15, which both came in an 82-74 win over Miami on Dec. 2. She is averaging 18.2 points and 10.8 rebounds for No. 8 Maryland (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten), which hosts No. 11 Michigan (14-2, 5-1) on Sunday.
Do the numbers surprise her?
“I’m surprised, but then I’m not surprised,” Reese said.
The most impressive statistic may be her offensive rebounding. Reese leads the nation with 5.4 offensive boards per game. She has an uncanny knack for getting her hands on the ball around the rim, using her long, 6-foot-3 frame to seemingly glide into optimal positions.
Reese hasn’t had elite touch around the rim — shooting 44.7 percent this season — but has a bulldog mentality when going after her own misses and putting them back. She has athleticism and a quick second jump that many others simply don’t possess.
Opponents are thankful to get stops against the No. 7 scoring offense in the nation, but then there’s Reese giving the Terrapins extra opportunities.
“You have to have an incredible desire to rebound,” national basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli said. “She sees two points. That’s what I think she sees, or an and-one. She gets two points on an offensive rebound. She goes hard to the glass and with her length, she doesn’t have to necessarily just check out somebody and then rebound above her head. She can rebound out of her area, which means, if the ball is left or right, she has an instinct to go get it and she doesn’t just wait for the ball to come to her.”
Those instincts reap similar dividends on the defensive end.
“If she runs hard, she can get two points on the other end,” Antonelli continued. “I see rebounds for Angel equaling two points on either end of the floor — offensive rebound or a defensive rebound that leads to a transition bucket.”
Reese is just 31 games into her college career. Much of what she’s doing is fueled by natural ability and an unorthodox offensive skill set that includes a variety of scoop shots that make her so difficult to defend. Antonelli is eager to see what Reese will be once she develops consistent moves and counters that she can rely on. She is still a work in progress for Terrapins Coach Brenda Frese. Reese will really be a problem, Antonelli said, when she can catch it at the elbow, reverse pivot and take one dribble to get to the basket. “Unguardable,” Antonelli said.
Said Frese: “It’s exciting. There were so many elements going into this year of unknowns. And still almost feeling like her freshman year and getting her in shape and different things. The sky’s the limit.
“Once you master something, you've got to continue to layer even more. So it is exciting for her.”
Reese and the Terrapins will get a test from the Wolverines, who have tied their best start in program history through 16 games and are 3-1 against ranked teams, including a win over No. 5 Baylor.
Michigan is led by 2021 second-team all-American Naz Hillmon, who is the No. 4 scorer in program history and has a chance to be the program’s first to reach 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. The winner will sit alone in second place in the Big Ten standings behind Indiana (13-2, 5-0).
Michigan is 1-10 all time against Maryland and has never won in College Park.
“Another opportunity for us to play against some of the best competition in the country,” Frese said. “I love where our league is at, continuing to allow us to be battle tested. And as a team, we’re just continuing to stack practices together and build our chemistry together.”