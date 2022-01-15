Reese is just 31 games into her college career. Much of what she’s doing is fueled by natural ability and an unorthodox offensive skill set that includes a variety of scoop shots that make her so difficult to defend. Antonelli is eager to see what Reese will be once she develops consistent moves and counters that she can rely on. She is still a work in progress for Terrapins Coach Brenda Frese. Reese will really be a problem, Antonelli said, when she can catch it at the elbow, reverse pivot and take one dribble to get to the basket. “Unguardable,” Antonelli said. Reese continues to work on her outside shot and will be even more of a threat when she can add a pick-and-pop to her game.