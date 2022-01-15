The Capitals entered Saturday optimistic their lineup was approaching full strength. Only a few players were in the NHL’s virus protocols and, injury-wise, the team was as healthy as it had been for weeks.
That optimism was dealt a blow right before the Capitals took the ice for warm-ups, when the team listed winger Conor Sheary as unavailable because of covid protocols. Shortly thereafter, once the puck had already dropped, T.J. Oshie left the ice wincing in pain and did not return, leaving the Capitals to play a forward short for the remainder of the contest.
It didn’t matter to Vanecek, who stopped all 23 shots the Islanders sent his way as the Capitals improved to 21-8-9.
“I thought Vitek made it work for us honestly,” Garnet Hathaway said. “He played unbelievable.”
The Capitals gave their netminder some early support when Tom Wilson beat New York’s Semyon Varlamov (34 saves) with a wrister from between the circles just 4:35 into the contest. The lamps stayed dark the rest of the way until Alex Ovechkin’s empty-netter with 10.2 seconds remaining sealed the win.
The goal was Wilson’s first in eight games and gave him 10 on the season, tied for third on the team with Sheary. It came via an assist from Aliaksei Protas.
“I was kind of thinking, ‘How long do I have?’ because I couldn’t see behind me obviously so I wanted to make sure I got it off,” Wilson told NBC Sports Washington at the first intermission. “You don’t have that much time and space that often in the league.”
Vanecek’s start Saturday was his first since Dec. 19 against Los Angeles. Vanecek’s previous appearance was Monday, when he allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Zach Fucale against Boston during the Capitals’ 7-3 debacle at Capital One Arena.
Headed into Saturday, the 26-year-old had allowed three or more goals in five of his past seven appearances. Ilya Samsonov is expected to make the start for Washington’s Sunday matinee at Capital One Arena against Vancouver. Hunter Shepard is currently Washington’s third goaltender on the roster. He is on the taxi squad.
Vanecek’s shutout was the third of his career and second against the Islanders. He blanked them, 1-0, on April 27.
What else to know about the Capitals’ win:
Ovechkin doesn’t miss a beat
Despite his nagging upper-body injury, Ovechkin played normal minutes. The captain practiced Friday for the first time all week. Ovechkin and John Carlson remain the only two Capitals to play in every game.
Before his empty-netter, Ovechkin had not scored since netting two goals against Detroit on Dec. 31. He has 25 goals this season — including six empty-netters.
Covid confusion
Sheary and Carlson were both absent at the beginning of warm-ups at UBS Arena. Soon thereafter, the team announced Sheary that entered the league’s covid protocols. Carlson made a late entrance onto the ice and was cleared after waiting on inconclusive test results.
Protas took Sheary’s place on the second line next to Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom and played a strong game, logging 13:55 of ice time and collecting the assist on Wilson’s goal.
Carl Hagelin and Dmitry Orlov remain in the league’s coronavirus protocols and did not travel with the team to New York. They entered protocols Monday. Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe entered them Tuesday.
“You just got to stay focused, every guy as an individual, play your game,” Wilson said of the lineup changes.
Short stint for Oshie can’t stay healthy
Oshie played just 1:46 before going into the locker room. The 35-year-old winger appeared to reach up to grab a lob pass puck from Ovechkin in front of the net with his right arm, then winced in pain as he skated over to the bench. He did not return.
Oshie was playing just his 18th game. He has dealt with a handful of injuries and also ended up on the covid list and had the flu. His first nick was a foot injury that required time in a walking boot. He then missed time with a lower-body injury.
He has five goals and eight assists.
Mantha update
Anthony Mantha remains on long-term injured reserve after shoulder surgery in early November. He has been at the Capitals practice facility for the past couple of weeks, training with hopes of returning this season. He will have a $5.7 million salary cap hit when he returns.