The Capitals entered Saturday optimistic that their lineup was approaching full strength. Only a few players were in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols, and the team was as healthy injury-wise as it had been for weeks.
That optimism was dealt a blow right before the Capitals took the ice for warmups when they listed Conor Sheary as unavailable because of the coronavirus protocols. Then fellow winger T.J. Oshie left the ice wincing shortly after the puck dropped and did not return, leaving the Capitals to play a forward short for the rest of the contest.
It didn’t matter to Vanecek, who stopped all 23 shots the Islanders sent his way as the Capitals improved to 21-8-9 to snap an 0-2-2 skid.
“I thought Vitek made it work for us, honestly,” winger Garnet Hathaway said. “He played unbelievable.”
The Capitals gave their netminder early support when winger Tom Wilson beat New York’s Semyon Varlamov (34 saves) with a wrister from between the circles just 4:35 in. The lamps stayed dark until Alex Ovechkin’s empty-netter with 10.2 seconds remaining sealed the win.
The last-place Islanders (11-13-6) peppered Vanecek in the third period, but he held firm.
The goal was Wilson’s first in eight games and gave him 10 on the season, tying him for third on the team with Sheary. It came via an assist from Aliaksei Protas.
“I was kind of thinking, ‘How long do I have?’ — because I couldn’t see behind me, obviously, so I wanted to make sure I got it off,” Wilson told NBC Sports Washington at the first intermission. “You don’t have that much time and space that often in the league.”
Vanecek’s start Saturday was his first since Dec. 19 against the Los Angeles Kings. Vanecek’s previous appearance was Monday, when he allowed three goals on 15 shots in relief of Zach Fucale against the Boston Bruins during the Capitals’ 7-3 debacle at Capital One Arena.
Headed into Saturday, the 26-year-old had allowed three or more goals in five of his previous seven appearances. Ilya Samsonov is expected to make the start for Washington’s Sunday matinee at Capital One Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. Hunter Shepard is the third goaltender with the team; he is on the taxi squad.
Vanecek’s shutout was the third of his career and second against the Islanders. He blanked them, 1-0, on April 27.
What else to know about the Capitals’ win:
Ovechkin doesn’t miss a beat
Despite a nagging upper-body injury, Ovechkin played his normal minutes. The captain had practiced Friday for the first time all week. Ovechkin and defenseman John Carlson remain the only Capitals to play in every game this season.
Before his empty-netter, Ovechkin had not scored since netting two goals against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 31. He has 25 goals this season — including six empty-netters.
Covid confusion
Sheary and Carlson were absent at the beginning of warmups. Soon thereafter, the team announced Sheary had entered the NHL’s coronavirus protocols. Carlson made a late entrance to the ice and was cleared after waiting on inconclusive test results.
Protas took Sheary’s place on the second line with Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom and played a strong game, logging 13:55 of ice time and collecting the assist on Wilson’s goal.
Winger Carl Hagelin and defenseman Dmitry Orlov remain in the protocols after entering them Monday; they did not travel to New York. Capitals assistant coach Blaine Forsythe entered them Tuesday.
“You just got to stay focused, every guy as an individual, play your game,” Wilson said of the lineup changes.
Oshie can’t stay healthy
Oshie played just 1:46 before going into the locker room. The 35-year-old appeared to reach up to grab the puck on a lob pass from Ovechkin in front of the net with his right arm, then winced in pain as he skated to the bench.
Oshie was playing just his 18th game. He has dealt with a handful of injuries and also ended up on the coronavirus list and had the flu. His first nick was a foot injury that required time in a walking boot. He then missed time with a lower-body injury.
He has five goals and eight assists.
Mantha update
Winger Anthony Mantha remains on long-term injured reserve after shoulder surgery in early November.
He has been at the Capitals’ practice facility for the past couple of weeks, training with hopes of returning this season. He will have a $5.7 million salary cap hit when he returns.