The season finale felt like watching the epic love story “Titanic” and fast-forwarding to the part where everyone drowns. Just as we already know how Rose won’t make room on that floating door for Jack, we knew how this season of “Hard Knocks” would end. That the Colts would go down to Jacksonville and lose to a franchise that needed 11 months longer than the rest of the world to realize that Urban Meyer shouldn’t be an NFL coach. And that instead of punching their ticket to the playoffs, the stars of the show would walk off the field as the vanquished, their white jerseys gleaming under the sun but their despondent dispositions ready for the nearest golf course. Even while freezing in that ocean, Jack suffered less than the Colts fans who got camera time during the episode.