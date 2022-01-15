Little was expected of him when he arrived at Alabama, a 17-year-old fourth-stringer who would eventually become the first true freshman to start under center for Coach Nick Saban and lead the Crimson Tide to the national title game. Questions swirled about his passing ability when he left Alabama, after a 26-2 record as a starter, and landed at Oklahoma. But he left Norman, Okla., as the runner-up for the Heisman trophy in a system built on throwing the ball. Even less was thought of Hurts when the Eagles drafted him late in the second round in 2020 to possibly play a gadget, change-of-pace role while Carson Wentz reestablished himself as the franchise quarterback. But he snatched away the starting job by the end of his rookie season.