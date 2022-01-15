But when thinking of Burrow, Carson Palmer is the best comparison. And he’s the cautionary tale. This is the finest offensive setup the Bengals have had since the days of Palmer, Chad Johnson, TJ Houshmandzadeh and Rudi Johnson. In 2005, when the Bengals went 11-5, it seemed as if they opened a window of contention. The Bengals hosted a first-round game against Pittsburgh, and on Cincinnati’s second offensive play, Steelers defensive tackle Kimo von Oelhoffen tumbled into Palmer’s left knee, dislocating his kneecap and tearing two ligaments. Palmer came back the next season, but he and the Bengals were never really the same. They played in just one more playoff game during that era. After the 2010 season, Palmer left Cincinnati in ugly, contentious fashion.