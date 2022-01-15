This Maryland season — which includes the abrupt departure of its coach eight games in, the arrest and suspension of an assistant, and a 1-5 start in conference play — has had few positive moments. On Saturday, though, the Terps mustered a promising first half. Ayala played well early following his career-high 26 points at Northwestern; against Rutgers, he scored 10 with a pair of three-pointers before the break. But then he slowed, finishing with a team-high 13 points, and so did the rest of his team.