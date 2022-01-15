A poor second half doomed the Terps, who had earned their first conference win in double overtime three days earlier at Northwestern. With hopes of assembling a modest winning streak, Maryland (9-8, 1-5 Big Ten) built an 11-point lead by the break. But when the Terps returned, they shot just 25 percent and let Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. dominate.
“As a team, we've got to adapt better,” senior guard Eric Ayala said. “I feel like when things take a turn or teams go on runs, we’ve just got to take them and not really get defeated by it.”
Harper hit back-to-back three-pointers midway through the second half to lift the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2) into the lead, and he maintained that strong shooting until the final buzzer. The senior scored a career-high 31 points and made 6 of 8 attempts from three-point range, including five in the second half.
“He got it going today,” said Maryland interim coach Danny Manning, who was teammates with Harper’s father in the NBA. “We couldn’t slow him down.”
This Maryland season — which includes the abrupt departure of coach Mark Turgeon eight games in, the arrest and suspension of an assistant and a 1-5 start in conference play — has had few positive moments. On Saturday, though, the Terps mustered a promising first half. Ayala played well early following his career-high 26 points at Northwestern; against Rutgers, he scored 10 with a pair of three-pointers before halftime. But then he slowed, finishing with a team-high 13 points, and so did the rest of his team.
Here’s what else to know from Maryland’s loss.
Second-half slump
The Terps struggled through the second half, making just 7 of 28 shots from the field and 3 of 15 from three-point range. Before halftime, Maryland relied heavily on its ability to get to the free throw line. The Terps were 13 for 15 from the line in the first half; the Scarlet Knights missed their lone foul shot attempt.
Maryland took just four foul shots in the second half. The Terps made all of those attempts, but that wasn’t enough. Leaning on Harper, the Scarlet Knights shot 7 for 13 from deep in the second half and limited their mistakes.
At halftime, Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell told his team that Maryland had scored 18 points off turnovers and 13 points at the free throw line. But when the Scarlet Knights played solid defense, the Terps had mustered only seven points.
“We came in at halftime, we were confident,” Harper said. “We just went in there and we told each other that we’re playing hard. We’ve just got to play smarter.”
Capitalizing on turnovers
Maryland is one of the nation’s worst teams when it comes to forcing turnovers. The Terps’ opponents had averaged just 10.6 giveaways, but the Scarlet Knights, who committed only 11.6 per game entering this matchup, ran into early turnover trouble at Xfinity Center.
Rutgers finished with 16 turnovers, 11 of which came before halftime, and Maryland contributed to that with steals from seven Terps. The Terps scored 23 points off those miscues. The early sloppiness kept the Scarlet Knights from threatening sooner.
Rutgers played with composure after halftime as Maryland created its own trouble. Nine of the Terps’ 14 turnovers came after the break, and they couldn’t disrupt the Scarlet Knights’ rhythm. Harper shined, and Paul Mulcahy, who finished with 15 points, complemented him with what became a standout second half.
“Every game is a different journey,” Pikiell said. “We were able to settle down and correct our mistakes.”
Reese starts
Freshman forward Julian Reese got his first career start against the Scarlet Knights, taking the place of junior Qudus Wahab. Even through a coaching change, Maryland had kept the same starting five in its first 16 games until Reese broke through.
Reese finished with nine points on 2-for-7 shooting to go with seven rebounds. He played 25 minutes and helped the Terps seize an early lead. By the time Wahab checked in at 14:15, Reese had grabbed four rebounds and scored a point at the free throw line. Reese earned the nod for much of the final 10 minutes of the game as the Terps tried to salvage a win.
Wahab, a transfer from Georgetown, had a solid start to the season against mid-major opposition, but hadn’t been productive lately.
“Just went with a different look,” Manning said. “Q’s still going to play minutes. Those two guys will probably flip-flop a little bit more throughout the course of the year.”