“I only really have one major goal this year, and it’s completely unrelated to results and stuff like that,” Osaka said Jan. 4, after her first match in four months, a victory in a hard-court tuneup at Melbourne Park. “For me, I just want to feel like every time I step on the court I’m either — not that I’m either, but I’m having fun. I can walk off the court knowing that even if I lost, I tried as hard as I could.”