8:35 p.m.

This was obvious before kickoff, but it’s even more apparent after the game’s first possession: Josh Allen offers an X-factor not just because of his ability to run the ball, but because he’s always a threat to do so.

That drive showcased exactly the kind of unpredictability that drove the Patriots crazy in their 33-21 loss in Foxborough on Dec. 26 . In that game, Allen ran for 64 yards on 12 carries and was Buffalo’s leading rusher. On the year, two quarterbacks — Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia and Lamar Jackson of Baltimore — ran for more than Allen’s 763 yards. But none gashed defenses better; Allen averaged 6.25 yards per carry.

On the opening drive against New England here, the Bills’ longest gain was Allen’s scramble for 26 yards on a second-and-10 play from Buffalo territory that flipped the field. Then on third and three from the New England 24, he kept the play alive and scooted through the middle of the Patriots’ defense for 15 yards.

Even the touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox was an example of Allen extending the play because of his feet. The Patriots almost have to contain two players in one: Allen the passer and Allen the runner.

Barry Svrluga , Sports columnist