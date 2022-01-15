The Cincinnati Bengals were a 2-14 team when he joined them. Now they are hosting a playoff game, fashioning the league’s most exciting young offense and watching their quarterback swagger into the MVP discussion. Burrow may occupy only a back wall in that conversation, but he’s in the room, looking at legendary and long-lasting quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. In addition, Burrow’s splendid second season gives him a prominent place among the NFL’s distinguished batch of 26-and-under superstar quarterbacks. He belongs with Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray as torch-carrying figures at the position. His elite early-career productivity demands it, but he’s more than big plays and spectacular numbers.