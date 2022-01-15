5:26 p.m.

The Raiders are actually doing a good job on defense, but they’re handing away this game, at least so far, with mistakes on offense and special teams.

Derek Carr lost a fumble on sack. Peyton Barber stepped out of bounds while fielding the ball on a kickoff return. There have been a few ill-timed penalties.

The Raiders face a 13-3 deficit that would be much larger if not for their defense managing to hold the Bengals twice to field goals in the red zone. The Raiders won’t be competitive if they keep playing like this. But if they can regroup, they’re not quite out of the game yet.

Mark Maske , Sports reporter covering the NFL