Mark Maske: The Raiders are actually doing a good job on defense, but they’re handing away this game, at least so far, with mistakes on offense and special teams.Derek Carr lost a fumble on sack. Peyton Barber stepped out of bounds while fielding the ball on a kickoff return. There have been a few ill-timed penalties.The Raiders face a 13-3 deficit that would be much larger if not for their defense managing to hold the Bengals twice to field goals in the red zone. The Raiders won’t be competitive if they keep playing like this. But if they can regroup, they’re not quite out of the game yet.
Mark Maske: That was a significant victory the Las Vegas defense, holding the Bengals to a field goal after the turnover.The Raiders had a historically bad red-zone defense this season. But they kept the Bengals from reaching the end zone following the lost fumble by Derek Carr.That keeps the Raiders in the game, at least for now. An early 14-3 deficit on the road would have been daunting, even for a team that has overcome so much all season.
Mark Maske: The Bengals are really good on offense and they’re clicking on all cylinders right away.Quarterback Joe Burrow connected on 5 of 7 passes on that opening offensive possession. Rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase had three catches. Tailback Joe Mixon went 21 yards with a screen pass. Burrow threw a third-and-goal touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah.The Raiders had better get their pass rush cranked up. That’s about their only chance because if Burrow has time in the pocket, the Bengals will take full advantage of this Las Vegas defense.
Mark Maske: The Raiders didn’t reach the end zone, but that’s a pretty good start for them.The NFL schedule-makers did them no favors, remember. The Raiders played a 70-minute game last Sunday night, beating the Chargers on a field goal as time expired in overtime in the final game of the regular season.They had to take to the road to play the first game of the NFL postseason. But they seemed to have plenty of energy and intensity on that opening possession.
