The trouble with winning is that Donald Trump starts calling you, and so do celebrity golf events and car companies, and pretty soon if you’re not careful, you become a harried guy with more obligations than fulfillment. After his first Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots in 2002, his life turned “into a Sharpie party,” Brady reflected a few years ago. Right then, he could have gone down in all of the suck. Instead, he commandeered his time back, turned down potential seven-figure deals in a quest for some internal restfulness, with an emphasis on what he wanted to do, not what others wanted from him. Two recent projects capture this, Chopra’s multipart series with Brady for ESPN, “Man in the Arena,” and Seth Wickersham’s book on the Patriots, “It’s Better to Be Feared.” Both trace Brady’s longevity to the same thing: his persistent ability to shut out the noise and junk, and love his work to the point of total absorption.