“Often times games come down to, ‘Can you go make play on offense and defense,’ “ Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “They made some plays, and I thought we left a lot of baskets out there too.”
Armaan Franklin led Virginia with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting with three rebounds and three assists. It marked the Indiana transfer’s seventh straight game scoring in double figures. Kody Stattmann matched a career high with 11 points, but no other Cavalier had more than nine.
Forward Jayden Gardner, Virginia’s leading scorer, finished with nine points and went 3 for 14 from the field.
Virginia shot 36.2 percent, its worst showing this season in an ACC game and second lowest overall. It also committed double-digit turnovers (11) for the second time in as many games and gave up 17 second-chance points overall as well as eight offensive rebounds in the second half.
The Demon Deacons (14-4, 4-3) had four players score in double digits in beating Virginia for the first time since Jan. 9, 2013, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. Jake LaRavia led the way with 15 points, and Alondes Williams added 14.
The outcome turned on Wake Forest’s 13-0 run that commenced with Daivien Williamson’s three-pointer. Williams followed with a layup. Isaiah Mucius then sank a three-pointer that put the Demon Deacons in front to stay, 48-47, with 6:19 to play in the second half.
Wake Forest Coach Steve Forbes called timeout three seconds later, and the Demon Deacons emerged from the stoppage even more energized, reeling off another five in a row that included a dunk from LaRavia with 4:18 to play that compelled Bennett to call timeout.
The closest Virginia came thereafter was four points.
Virginia had opened a 47-40 lead in the second half thanks to an 11-4 burst that began with Franklin’s three-pointer and ended with Gardner’s layup. Bennett called timeout moments later, but the stoppage instead allowed the Demon Deacons to regroup.
A 13-2 flurry over five-plus minutes during the first half allowed the Cavaliers to claim the largest lead by either team to that point, 22-13, with 8:10 left after three consecutive three-pointers, including two from Franklin, on the way to a 29-27 advantage at halftime.
“It’s just concentrating, I guess,” Stattmann said of the Cavaliers’ balky shooting. “Focusing on the rim and going up strong with the ball.”
What to know about Virginia’s loss:
Change in starting lineup
Francisco Caffaro made the first start of his career, replacing redshirt sophomore center Kadin Shedrick, the Cavaliers’ top rim protector who had started each of the first 16 games this season following a mass exodus of frontcourt players from last year.
Caffaro was coming off a career-high scoring performance with 16 points in a 54-52 win against visiting Virginia Tech Wednesday night, making 5 of 7 shots and going 6 for 10 from the foul line, with nine rebounds in 31 minutes, also the most in his career.
The change in the starting lineup was the first such modification this season for Bennett, who has been seeking a consistent presence on the low block apart from Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina.
Bennett also altered his substitution pattern, bringing Igor Milicic Jr. off the bench early in the first half. Milicic did not play against the Hokies and logged only 1:35 in the previous game, a 74-58 loss to North Carolina Jan. 8 in Chapel Hill, N.C., to conclude a season-long three-game road swing.
Williams come up big late
The Cavaliers held Williams, a senior, to two points in the first half, but the ACC scoring leader (20.7 points) entering this weekend tallied eight points over the final 5:19 to help spark Wake Forest’s comeback.
The transfer from Oklahoma shot just 5 for 12 to match his second fewest points this season and committed a season-high eight turnovers (the Demon Deacons had 13 total). Williams has scored in double digits in every game this season after averaging just 6.7 as a junior with the Sooners.
Williams had scored 50 points over the previous two games before Saturday on 16-for-27 shooting (59.5 percent).