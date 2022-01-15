Washington initially had $5,179,700 to spend this signing period. And while most of that went to Vaquero, the Nationals also added shortstop Jorgelys Mota, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, on a $250,000 bonus, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Those terms were first reported by NBC Sports Washington. With little room left in their bonus pool, the Nationals could still sign players to $10,000 or less and not have them counted toward the total.
By country, the Nationals signed Vaquero and left-handed pitcher Marlon Perez (21 years old) out of Cuba; Mota, catchers Jeremy Bautista (17) and Helder Rosario (16), infielders Misael Mojica (17) and Albert Casado (17), and right-handed pitchers Ramon Cuevas (18) and Miguel Moreno (18) out of the Dominican Republic; and right-handed pitcher Camilo Sanchez (18) out of Panama.
The money for Vaquero — and Mota, to a lesser extent — shows a boom-or-bust approach and enthusiasm for the incoming players. The Baltimore Orioles, by contrast, officially signed 24 international free agents Saturday, spreading the bonuses around. But Vaquero, a switch-hitter, has displayed power, speed and a high potential to stick in center. He is already 6-foot-3 and around 190 pounds, according to MLB Pipeline. In turn, the Nationals’ Twitter account wasted no time in posting a hype video that felt like a movie trailer.
The “coming soon” closing line should have included a disclaimer: likely coming in the not-so-near future. That’s not a knock on Vaquero, who could, in theory, climb the system way faster than his peers. The reality, though, is that teenage prospects are often long-term prospects. Juan Soto and Bryce Harper are the exceptions, not the rule.
Last January, the Nationals signed Armando Cruz, a 16-year-old shortstop from the Dominican Republic, to a then-club-record $3.9 million bonus. Cruz spent the season in the Dominican Summer League and experienced growing pains at the plate (a .597 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 197 plate appearances) and in the field (nine errors in 47 starts).
Those aren’t even close to red flags, given Cruz’s age and the small samples. It’s just how this tends to go.
His big bonus puts him with Cruz, starter Andry Lara, outfielder Yasel Antuna and infielder Luis García as players tabbed for a notable investment in recent years. Going back a bit further, Vaquero joins Soto and Victor Robles, two fellow outfielders who started for the World Series-winning team in 2019. Soto, of course, is one of the sport’s best players. Robles is looking to regain past form after a very rough 2021.
According to MLB Pipeline, five of the Nationals’ top 20 prospects are players they signed out of Latin America. That’s a credit to Johnny DiPuglia, their assistant general manager in charge of international operations, and his team of scouts. And Vaquero, far away or not, should soon add to that list, assuming his spot in Washington’s rebuild.