Acting head coach Pat Delaney, normally the team’s lead assistant, stood with his arms crossed at midcourt in lieu of Coach Wes Unseld Jr., who has tested positive for the coronavirus and entered the league’s health and safety protocols Friday. Rookie Corey Kispert started at shooting guard instead of Bradley Beal, who missed his third game in the protocols. But Washington had no substitute for its defense, which for most of the game was nowhere to be found.