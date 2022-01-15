The Wizards lost, 115-110, to the Portland Trail Blazers, a team missing a couple of key members of their own.
All-star guard Damian Lillard was out after having surgery Thursday to address an abdominal injury — he hasn’t played since Dec. 31 — and CJ McCollum is still recovering from a collapsed lung.
“Too many random possessions, one, and then two, too many guys just trying to do it themselves,” Delany said. … Twenty turnovers against anybody, it’s going to be hard to win.”
Portland (17-25) didn’t need its dynamic duo to run up the score early and net 68 points in the first half thanks to the strong play from Anfernee Simons, who torched Washington’s slow defense from all over the court but especially the perimeter. He had seven three-pointers in the first half.
The Wizards’ offense, which has generally been fluid and harmonious of late even as it works to incorporate Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant back into the rotation, looked more disorganized than free-flowing as they committed a whopping 20 turnovers. Starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie leaned hard on the gas and led the team with 27 points and seven assists.
Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell had 16 off the bench. But Simons, who finish with 31 points, and Jusuf Nurkic (23) repeatedly hit Washington (22-21) with a one-two punch on the perimeter and under the basket.
The Trail Blazers had 46 points in the paint as the Wizards stare down an intimidating stretch of opponents next week while searching for consistency. Next up for Washington: Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto and Boston.
“It’s going to tell a lot about who we are, what we’re made of. We had a nice stretch of winning, but we played some bad teams,” Kuzma said. “I think the biggest thing for us is figure out what we’re going to do.
“Are we going to play together offensively, defensively? Are we going to take pride in one-on-one defense? Are we going to take pride in taking care of the ball? Those things, there are a lot of questions. But at the same time, it’s going to be a great test.”
Here’s what else you need to know from Saturday’s game:
Kispert keeps delivering
The Wizards’ rookie has stayed healthy during the worst of the team’s covid outbreak, and getting more playing time has served the young guard extremely well in large part, he’s said, because he has been able to play through mistakes.
Entering Saturday he was averaging nine points in just over 25 minutes and shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc in his seven games in January. He had 13 points against Portland, including three three-pointers.
Holiday time
With Davis Bertans out because of a mid-foot sprain and the Wizards in serious need of a little defensive juice, Aaron Holiday played for the first time in four games. Hachimura’s return had bumped him from the rotation, and the backup guard last played on Jan. 7 in Chicago.
Holiday quickly hit a pair of three-pointers after checking in at the start of the fourth quarter and finished with 10 points.
“I was just looking for a jolt to try to change the game a little bit and he provided it,” Delany said. “Unfortunately, probably a little too late, but I love what he brought to the table.”
Simons sets pace
Simons carved up the Wizards in the first half. The former first-round pick took advantage of weak perimeter defense to shoot a ridiculous 7 for 10 from beyond the arc and rack up 26 points.
Simons showed off a smooth, quick release from all along the arc, but he often didn’t have to exert himself too hard to find open shots. Washington also allowed Robert Covington and Nassir Little a pair of well-timed three-pointers each.
The Wizards’ most successful stretch of defense by far came in the third quarter, when Simons didn’t score despite playing the entire time. Portland hit just one three.
“I just told the guys, what was the big adjustment[in the third quarter]? There wasn’t one,” Delany said. “We just put more into it, we competed harder, more energy, more talk, more effort.”
Delany steps in
Washington’s acting head coach tried to keep his game day routine as normal as possible before helming his first NBA game Saturday. After Delaney’s interview for the team’s radio broadcast and a pregame chat with reporters — two items not usually on his docket — he rushed off to make his standing 5:30 film appointment with Deni Avdija.
Delany, who as the Wizards’ lead assistant coach brings more than two decades of NBA experience to the bench, started his career in 2001 as a video intern with Boston before spending 11 seasons with the Miami Heat and serving as the coach of the G League’s Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Washington, his primary focus has been defense.
His presence at midcourt Saturday was a reminder that it isn’t just players getting the opportunity to make the most of a team’s covid absence — the Wizards’ General Manager Tommy Sheppard told Delany as much.
“Tommy came to me this morning and was like, ‘Hey, enjoy the moment,’ kind of thing,” Delany said. “You guys may not know I’m from a small town in Jersey, he was like, ‘A Jersey Shore boy, being a head coach in the NBA …’ I don’t take it for granted.”