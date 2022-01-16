Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on CBS and Nickelodeon; streaming options include Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime Video
5:31 p.m.
Mark Maske: That was a pretty conservative call by Kyle Shanahan, opting for the field goal over a fourth-and-one attempt on offense from the Dallas 22-yard line.The 49ers have amassed 149 rushing yards already. They could have pushed their lead to 17 points if they’d converted on fourth down and then reached the end zone.Still, the field goal keeps the momentum on the Niners’ side. Everything has gone right for them. All has gone wrong for the Cowboys. Shanahan kept the Cowboys from having an opportunity to make a big play on defense to reverse that.
5:13 p.m.
Mark Maske: It’s early. But it’s time for the Cowboys and their fans to be at least a bit anxious about the way this game has started.Analyst Tony Romo declared that very early, saying on the CBS broadcast following the 49ers’ opening touchdown: “You’re nervous right now if you’re a Cowboys fan.”The Niners have added a field goal since then for a 10-0 advantage. The Niners are formidable. They can control games with their ball-possession, grind-it-out approach on offense and their sturdy defense. The Cowboys cannot allow this deficit to grow much larger.
4:55 p.m.
Mark Maske: That is a tremendous start for the 49ers, with that opening-drive touchdown.They blended the run and the pass. Jimmy Garoppolo got off to a good beginning. Deebo Samuel made an immediate impact.Home teams are 3-0 so far during this opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. But the visiting Niners have sent an early-game message that the Cowboys’ task in this game is considerably more daunting.
