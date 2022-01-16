5:31 p.m.

That was a pretty conservative call by Kyle Shanahan, opting for the field goal over a fourth-and-one attempt on offense from the Dallas 22-yard line.

The 49ers have amassed 149 rushing yards already. They could have pushed their lead to 17 points if they’d converted on fourth down and then reached the end zone.

Still, the field goal keeps the momentum on the Niners’ side. Everything has gone right for them. All has gone wrong for the Cowboys. Shanahan kept the Cowboys from having an opportunity to make a big play on defense to reverse that.

Mark Maske , Sports reporter covering the NFL