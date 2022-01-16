Allen is different — and in some ways more exciting. How to defend him? Before the game had been decided — which means, by definition, on Buffalo’s first possession — he scampered for 25 yards on one play then cleverly converted on third and four with a designed keeper up the middle. His first touchdown pass, to tight end Dawson Knox, came after he held the ball, held the ball, held it a bit longer, with his feet moving all the time. He’s always a threat to go forward. Here, he hung back, extending a play that should have been over long before. It about broke the Patriots.