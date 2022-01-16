Finally, late in the fourth quarter — after a remarkable comeback enabled by some conservative decision-making on the part of 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan — it seemed like Prescott’s moment. But the penalties and pressure that had overwhelmed the offense all game turned out to be too much.
The Cowboys’ frantic final drive, full of passes to the sideline, ended with a spike that came one second after time expired, robbing the team of a final play and securing a 23-17 defeat. It was the last of the team’s many mistakes that contributed to the loss, and closed a disappointing season that was supposed to go much deeper than the first round of the playoffs.
The loss ended Coach Mike McCarthy’s second season in Dallas and prompts the question of whether he will be deemed by owner Jerry Jones to be the right person to lead the team’s loaded roster back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995, especially if the Cowboys lose offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the next round of coaching hires.
Earlier this week, Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president and player personnel director, acknowledged how much this season and next season means to Dallas because of looming paydays for its young stars.
“Resources are going to be short,” he recently told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “So, we certainly feel like this is a unique opportunity that we do need to take advantage of. I think everybody feels the accountability and the pressure to go out and have success.”
The Cowboys’ ball-hawking defense gave the team a chance with cornerback Anthony Brown’s interception late in the fourth quarter, but the ineffective offense couldn’t dig the team out of the deep hole from the first half.
San Francisco built the lead using its outside zone-based rushing attack and yards-after-catch machines to key a huge time-of-possession advantage (19 minutes and 16 seconds to 10:44) and scores on its first four drives. Jimmy Garoppolo continued his career-best stretch with quick passes to avoid huge negative plays by the Cowboys’ pass rush, which was applying pressure.
One of Garoppolo’s best plays turned the aggressiveness of star Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs against him. The 49ers ran what looked like another outside-zone run to the right when Garoppolo pulled the ball, turned left and found wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who had gained a step on Diggs when he’d stepped up to undercut Aiyuk for a potential interception.
But after the big completion to Aiyuk, the drive sputtered. Shanahan passed up a fourth-and-1 chance from the Dallas 22-yard line to kick the second of the team’s three field goals in the first half — leaving the door open for the high-powered Dallas offense.
It seemed, for most of the second half, as if that offense would never appear — even though San Francisco star pass-rusher Nick Bosa left early with a concussion. McCarthy punted on fourth and 2 from his own 33-yard line while Cowboys fans booed. On the next drive, a fake punt worked, but it only led to a field goal.
It wasn’t until Garoppolo made a characteristic mistake, throwing an interception with pressure in his face, that the Cowboys showed real life. Prescott, given the ball and a short field, ran in a five-yard touchdown to close the gap to six.
Dallas’s defense held San Francisco’s offense near midfield, and on fourth and 1, Shanahan elected to kick again. He punted the ball back to Prescott and the Cowboys. His defense validated that trust with a stop, and when it had to hold up one more time with 32 seconds left, it did again.
The Cowboys headed toward another offseason, wondering what else they needed to do to get back to their glory days.