There’s being unfazed, and then there’s Hurts. To understand how a 23-year-old in his first full season as a starter became the youngest quarterback to lead the Eagles franchise to the playoffs, don’t bother combing over his breathtaking touchdown runs or the times he scrambled out of the pocket to dot an “i” with a pass. Instead, check out the time he turned a near disaster into a selfie opportunity. Hurts was everything that stadium railing wasn’t on Jan. 2: sturdy, dependable. He wasn’t dismayed by the confusion; he was seeking solutions.