The Eagles may have a first-year head coach in Nick Sirianni and a second-year quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but they have a real chance against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles shifted their approach around Hurts, a smart and bruising runner for a quarterback, and ran more than any other team in the second half of the season, ending the year as the second-best rushing offense in the NFL. The Buccaneers’ rushing defense, a brick wall on their Super Bowl run, fell off later in the year, partially as a result of devoting resources to help a battered secondary.

The soggy, windy conditions in Tampa Bay favor the kind of game the Eagles want to play. Brady will be without his top two running backs after the Bucs ruled out injured Leonard Fournette, a playoff hero a year ago, late in the week. He’ll also be missing wide receivers Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Cyril Grayson, placing emphasis on his tight ends.

If the Eagles can limit Mike Evans on the outside and clog the middle, Brady may resemble the quarterback he was at the end of his Patriots tenure: immobile and bereft of the complementary weapons necessary to exploit his surgical genius. The Eagles did not beat a playoff team all year, but they are surging as the Bucs are trying to hold themselves together. In a telling development, the point spread tumbled from 9.5 points early in the week to seven by Sunday morning.

